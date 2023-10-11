Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals announce England legend as new manager

Sheffield Wednesday Championship rivals, Birmingham City, have announced Wayne Rooney as their new manager - with another England legend named as his assistant.

It’s not been the best kept secret after it emerged that former City boss, John Eustace, had been relieved of his duties at the helm of the club, and now it’s been confirmed that Rooney has taken over as his successor, with former Chelsea and Arsenal defender, Ashley Cole, coming in as one of his assistants.

A statement on the club’s official website read, “Birmingham City Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Wayne Rooney as Manager, agreeing terms on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

“He starts with immediate effect having recently left his position as Head Coach of Major League Soccer side D.C. United.

“Rooney is supported by his former England international teammate Ashley Cole, the current England Under-21s assistant coach, John O’Shea, the assistant coach of the Republic of Ireland men’s national team and Carl Robinson and Pete Shuttleworth who both assisted Rooney at DC United. Shuttleworth was also part of his coaching team at Derby County.”

Meanwhile, for the man himself, he spoke about his excitement for the challenge ahead, the 37-year-old saying, “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Birmingham City Football Club at such an exciting time. It is very clear that they have a plan and are committed to realising their ambition for the club. We are fully aligned on what is expected. I have been building my managerial career, putting myself in challenging environments, to get me ready for this opportunity. It’s a project that gives me a sense of purpose and I can’t wait to get started.

“We have some exciting young players in the squad, and some who are still to break through into the First Team, alongside a core of experienced senior professionals. I have a clear way that I want the team to play, and my coaching staff and I will work hard to implement it. We will create a winning culture here with an identity that gets Blues fans on their feet.

