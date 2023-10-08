News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri is back in the country as the Owls close in on announcing their new manager Pic Steve EllisSheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri is back in the country as the Owls close in on announcing their new manager Pic Steve Ellis
Next Sheffield Wednesday manager odds: Clear favourite as Owls get set to announce new boss

Once again Sheffield Wednesday are on the look out for a new manager, just three months after appointing Xisco Munoz.
Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 5th Oct 2023, 09:43 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 09:11 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are delving into the managerial market after parting company with Xisco Munoz following a wretched start to the season for the Owls. The Spaniard only joined the club in July following the surprising departure of promotion-winning boss Darren Moore but having failed to pick up a win all season Munoz fell on his sword, leaving owner Dejphon Chansiri tasked with another hugely important job in bringing in someone to stave off the threat of an immediate return to League One.

MORE: The out-of-work managers Sheffield Wednesday could consider to replace Xisco

A blunt statement released on Monday night read: “The Owls would like to thank Xisco and his staff for their services and wish them well for the future. The process to appoint a new manager is now underway and we will make no further comment at this time.”

MORE: Xisco to Xis-gone - Where Sheffield Wednesday’s season start all went wrong after Owls boss leaves

Given it wasn’t that long ago that the club were searching for a new manager, you would expect the shortlist to still be lying around Chansiri’s office for him to refer back to, but there could be new names added with some bosses now out of work when they weren’t previously.

This is what the bookies are saying at this early stage. Odds from Sky Bet as of 9.00am, Oct 8.

Scott Parker has two promotions to his name at Fulham and Bournemouth and has most recently been at Club Brugge in Belgium. None of those things make him suitable for a relegation battle in the Championship

1. Scott Parker - 20/1

The power of the media! Oscar Garcia was reported as a potential target for the Owls on Thursday and has then appeared on this list. Managed at some very big clubs, and obviously Watford.

2. Oscar Garcia - 20/1

Nathan Jones will be keen to get back into work, not least to take his mind off Luton Town now being a Premier League club. The early favourite, he's available, has a great record in the Championship and there are far worse appointments that could be made. However, reports have stated that he's not in the running

3. Nathan Jones - 20/1

We're led to believe that Dean Smith had no interest in taking the Sheffield Wednesday job in the summer but perhaps his stance has changed as he remains out of work having failed in the ultimately doomed job of keeping up Leicester

4. Dean Smith - 16/1

