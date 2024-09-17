Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Blackpool manager has opened up on his time in charge of Sheffield Wednesday ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie between the two sides.

Steve Bruce has described Sheffield Wednesday as ‘a big club with a huge tradition’ - but insisted he has no regrets over his decision to leave his role as Owls manager during the summer of 2019.

The former Manchester United defender ended his playing career and began his time as a manager in the Steel City during a one-year spell at Sheffield United before going on to spend time in charge of the likes of Birmingham City, Sunderland and Wigan Athletic. Bruce was sacked by Aston Villa in October 2018 after a poor run of form but returned to management in Sheffield when he was appointed as Wednesday boss just three months later.

Bruce made a positive start to life at Hillsborough as his new side embarked on an eleven-match unbeaten run before he suffered a first defeat as Owls boss against former club Aston Villa. That would be one of only three losses Bruce experienced before the end of the 2018/19 season and there were high hopes he could take Wednesday on to another level during his first full season in charge of the club.

However, Bruce would be in charge of hometown club Newcastle United by the time the following campaign got underway after the Magpies made a very public approach for his services during the summer. Now in charge of Blackpool, Bruce will face Wednesday in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup and he described manager the Owls as ‘a privilege’ and praised the Wednesday fanbase - but he insisted he could turn down an opportunity to manage the club he grew up supporting.

He told The Blackpool Gazette: “I know all about them. I had the privilege to manage them, but only for a short period of time. If it wasn’t for a call from Newcastle, then who knows what would’ve happened. I thoroughly enjoyed my time, they’ve got unbelievable support, which is the envy of most. They’re a big club with a huge tradition. It was a sliding doors moment having my hometown club calling me - it was difficult to turn down. There were a lot of disappointed people when I left, which I understand, but most would’ve understood I had to take the opportunity.

“I simply had to take it to manage them, I’m from there. Most people will say my time was this, that and the other, but I had to take it. It wasn’t easy, but I’m a Newcastle lad who has managed Newcastle - not many can say that. I had to make an awful decision, but I simply couldn’t refuse. You make decisions in your life, and you stay with them. Some of the ones you make are right, and some you might not make at all. I had to take that opportunity, and I’m pleased I did it.”