The Owls weren’t able to return to winning ways at Hillsborough over the weekend, drawing 1-1 with Queens Park Rangers, but there was a distinct improvement with regards to their performance and Danny Röhl will be hoping to see that built upon.
How many of those players start at Bloomfield Road, however, remains to be seen given that in the last two rounds he’s made wholesale changes en route to beating Hull City and Grimsby Town - and with a couple of regulars missing from the U21s as they were beaten by Charlton Athletic on Monday afternoon it may be that some youngsters are given a chance too.
Here’s a potential Wednesday line-up taking everything into account - what do you think?
1. Pierce Charles - GK
This one does seem like an obvious shout given that he's started the other two Carabao Cup matches - would be a surprise not to see him line up for this one. | UGC
2. Pol Valentin - RB
He's been in and out of the side so far this season, but with Yan Valery starting at the weekend he's the obvious pick - was also excellent in the last round coming off the bench. | Ellis / UGC
3. Gabriel Otegbayo - CB
Wednesday aren't flush for centre backs at the moment given some injuries and recent returns, and Otegbayo missed the U21s game on Monday which could be a hint that he may be off to Blackpool. | UGC
4. Di'Shon Bernard - CB
This is a tough one, because it could be any of the fit centre backs really. Bernard didn't start v QPR though, so he'd be the natural one to start this one based on rotation. | UGC
