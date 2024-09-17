Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday star, Josh Windass, says he was angry to be dropped against Millwall - but tried to handle it in the best way.

Windass has started all but one game for the Owls so far this season, with Danny Röhl opting to leave him out for the game against the Lions before the international break - a game that ended 3-0 to the hosts and extended Wednesday’s losing streak.

But instead of spitting his dummy out, the 30-year-old says that he chose to show his displeasure by training well at Middlewood Road, and it obviously worked as he returned to the side against Queens Park Rangers and was one of the Owls’ top performers on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a surprise,” he admitted to the media when asked. “I think the manager knew I was angry but I trained the same as I always train and I try and reflect that to the rest of my team-mates. I don't speak a lot to them but I try to show them with the way I act and the way I train.

"I think the gaffer could tell by the way I trained that I wasn't happy but that's football - we've got a good team and you're not always going to play when you've got good players... I'm angry, but it's all good. I know what I can do and I know what my teammates can do.”

It’s likely that he’ll be out of the side again this evening when the Owls do battle in the Carabao Cup against Blackpool, with Röhl having switched up his side completely in the last two rounds, and Windass quoted his former manager, Darren Moore, when discussing the idea of rotation at Wednesday.

He explained, “I think sometimes there are that many games, being left out sometimes isn't a case of being left out. Sometimes the gaffer thinks some games suit other players, Musa has been a big player since he's been here and didn't play today, I'm sure he'd be disappointed, he came on and did well and will be looking to get back into the team. Svante was unbelievable in the first game and hasn't played in the last couple - he trains well everyday. I guess it's the old Darren Moore 'horses for courses', sometimes the gaffer sees certain players and looks at certain games. The players who aren't playing are going to be disappointed I guess but all you can do is play well to keep your place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although you've got to get on with your teammates, you've got to do what's right. I've got to keep whoever is trying to take my place out of the team and that ultimately is going to be the best for the team. I have to stop whoever wants my place and in training I've got to make sure I'm better than every single other player in my position. That's what every player should be doing on a daily basis.”