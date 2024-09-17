Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder drops potential Harry Souttar transfer hint after good start to Sheffield United loan career

Sheffield United could look to make Harry Souttar’s loan move from Leicester City permanent in the summer, manager Chris Wilder has appeared to suggest, if the giant defender continues his impressive start to life at Bramall Lane. The 6ft 7in centre-half began the season on the bench but is now United’s first-choice right centre-half, alongside Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Souttar shone again in Friday’s 2-0 win at Hull which maintained United’s unbeaten start to the Championship campaign and recently admitted that he “feels like a football player again” after moving to South Yorkshire. The Australian international, who cost the Foxes £15m when he moved from Stoke City last January, played just four times for his club last season and has previously admitted how difficult the experience of being sidelined was.

But he seems reinvigorated again and is playing like a man who has never been away rather than one who spent so long training through the week with no realistic chance of playing at the weekend. Souttar is scheduled to spend the rest of the season at Bramall Lane and his long-term prospects at the King Power Stadium would appear limited, based on his game time for the Foxes so far and their decision to allow him out.

Speaking recently after goalkeeper Ivo Grbic was allowed to leave on loan for Turkish side Çaykur Rizespor, Wilder’s decision to mention Souttar’s name could certainly be interpreted as a hint that he would be open to working with the defender for an extended period of time if he continued to shine, and the opportunity presented itself.

“I think every loan is always a view to, really,” said Wilder, when asked if Grbic’s temporary switch was a precursor to something more permanent. “I think Souttar coming in here is a loan for him to play well here and if we like what we see ... and if we don't like it then someone else potentially will like it. With the older boys that's more the case than the likes of [Alfie] Gilchrist or [Jesurun] Rak-Sakyi, who have come and play competitive Championship football and will learn from the experience.”