Misery and fallout - A Sheffield Wednesday recap after Huddersfield Town demolition

It was a Saturday to forget for Sheffield Wednesday as they fell to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Huddersfield Town.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 4th Feb 2024, 11:55 GMT

It was an even game for the most part, but a 12-minute quadruple salvo left the Owls shellshocked and with their survival hopes dented at the John Smith's Stadium - Danny Röhl was left saying that he struggled to find the right words to describe what had happened. You can see the highlights (if you can still call them that) in the video above.

Wednesday weren't bad enough to deserve a 4-0 loss, but they were hardly sparkling either, and Röhl admitted afterwards that it was hard to take given what it meant for their league position in the Championship table. They now have to go and lick their wounds as they prepare for another game against Coventry City in the FA Cup.

For Röhl's thoughts, and that of our Owls writers, check out the videos below:

For all the other fallout from the game, including why Marvin Johnson was missing, you can take a look here:

