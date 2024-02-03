Sheffield Wednesday boss takes responsibility after ‘big defeat’ for the Owls
Danny Röhl says that it’s ‘hard to find the right words’ after Sheffield Wednesday’s heavy defeat to Huddersfield Town.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Owls were blitzed in a catastrophic 12-minute period that saw them ship four goals that put the game to bed at the John Smith’s Stadium, with the 4-0 not only putting the hosts eight points clear of Wednesday, but also causing an eight-goal swing in terms of goal difference.
It was a tough afternoon to take for Röhl as he dealt with the absence of some key players in such a vital game, and though he accepts that it’s ok to be disappointed for now – they need to get back on the horse and go again.
“It’s hard to find the right words, but first, I have to take responsibility for the defeat,” he said afterwards. “It is not easy, this is football and I know it will be a challenge. Today, we can be disappointed, but on Monday I will find the right words and I will go again.
“They were very easy goals, three transition goals against us. This is not what we are doing, our defence was not good enough in this case… You see how close this happens after an outstanding performance against Watford and one point, to a big, big defeat today.
“I had the feeling at half time that we were not sharp enough. Today, everyone can be disappointed and I apologise to our fans for the result. Now it’s my job to go forward, we have 16 games to go, it’s not easy but we have to do our job.”