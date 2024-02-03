Sheffield Wednesday boss takes responsibility after ‘big defeat’ for the Owls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls were blitzed in a catastrophic 12-minute period that saw them ship four goals that put the game to bed at the John Smith’s Stadium, with the 4-0 not only putting the hosts eight points clear of Wednesday, but also causing an eight-goal swing in terms of goal difference.

It was a tough afternoon to take for Röhl as he dealt with the absence of some key players in such a vital game, and though he accepts that it’s ok to be disappointed for now – they need to get back on the horse and go again.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s hard to find the right words, but first, I have to take responsibility for the defeat,” he said afterwards. “It is not easy, this is football and I know it will be a challenge. Today, we can be disappointed, but on Monday I will find the right words and I will go again.

“They were very easy goals, three transition goals against us. This is not what we are doing, our defence was not good enough in this case… You see how close this happens after an outstanding performance against Watford and one point, to a big, big defeat today.