Huddersfield Town boss ‘in dreamland’ after Sheffield Wednesday prediction came true
Huddersfield Town’s caretaker boss, Jon Worthington, says that he thought that Sheffield Wednesday would tire in the second half.
The Owls were beaten 4-0 by Worthington’s side on Saturday afternoon after a 12-minute four-goal salvo that saw them put the game beyond any doubt after what had previously been a very even affair.
He admitted that he was ‘in dreamland’ with the result given his years of affiliation to his boyhood club, and explained that he’d explained to his players how he expected things to play out.
"I’d normally be sat with the kids supporting in the stands,” he said afterwards. “To be asked is a great honour and I am in dreamland at 4-0… I think we knew we had to win the game and that was the message throughout. At home, you have to go into that mentality in every home game, regardless of the opposition.
"I was really keen to make it a game about us and how can we be on the front foot and take the game to the opposition. It was the game what I thought it would be. In the first 20 minutes, it was a typical derby and scrappy.
“I just thought in the second half that with them playing on Wednesday, it would open up and the area in transition was one we could exploit… I said to Josh (Koroma) at half-time that it will 100% open up in the second half. I was really pleased for everyone, especially those two, they took the chances when they came.”
Huddersfield are now eight points clear of the relegation zone, with a healthy goal difference over the Owls as well.