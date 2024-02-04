Huddersfield Town boss ‘in dreamland’ after Sheffield Wednesday prediction came true

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls were beaten 4-0 by Worthington’s side on Saturday afternoon after a 12-minute four-goal salvo that saw them put the game beyond any doubt after what had previously been a very even affair.

He admitted that he was ‘in dreamland’ with the result given his years of affiliation to his boyhood club, and explained that he’d explained to his players how he expected things to play out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’d normally be sat with the kids supporting in the stands,” he said afterwards. “To be asked is a great honour and I am in dreamland at 4-0… I think we knew we had to win the game and that was the message throughout. At home, you have to go into that mentality in every home game, regardless of the opposition.

"I was really keen to make it a game about us and how can we be on the front foot and take the game to the opposition. It was the game what I thought it would be. In the first 20 minutes, it was a typical derby and scrappy.

“I just thought in the second half that with them playing on Wednesday, it would open up and the area in transition was one we could exploit… I said to Josh (Koroma) at half-time that it will 100% open up in the second half. I was really pleased for everyone, especially those two, they took the chances when they came.”