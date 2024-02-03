It was a weird game of football, with Wednesday probably edging the tie for over an hour, but after Matthew Pearson opened the scoring it all went to pieces. Over the space of 12 minutes Danny Röhl's side were knocked to the canvas, and it's a result that has hit their survival hopes hard.
Two goals from Josh Koroma either side of Sorba Thomas' strike put paid to Wednesday getting anything out of this one - and they now find themselves eight points adrift of their Yorkshire rivals.
Here's how we rated the Owls on a horrific afternoon at the John Smith's Stadium:
1. James Beadle - 4
Was really quick off his line a number of times, and made one good stop from close range in the first half. Conceded three, none his fault, and his distribution was a bit wayward at times.
2. Pol Valentin - 4
Had a pretty busy afternoon down the right side, but showed his mettle defensively just before the half hour mark with one fine challenge in particular. Tried to make things happen in the second half but didn't make much progress.
3. Michael Ihiekwe - 4
Went really close to opening the scoring inside the opening 10 minutes after a looping header looked goalwards, but it was cleared off the line. Was part of a backline that got torn about as the game came to an end on an afternoon to forget.
4. Di’Shon Bernard - 4
A typically classy performance from the centre back for so much of the game, won loads and showed excellent positioning - but things went so badly wrong in the second half.