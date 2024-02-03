Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A second half flurry of four unanswered goals came in four minutes and put a huge dent the Owls survival hopes after an opening hour remarkable in its relaxed nature considering what was at stake. A bright start by Wednesday went unrewarded and after Matty Pearson's headed opener on 68 minutes, the match turned to an avalanche defeat in West Yorkshire.

The away end emptied of devastated supporters before the final whistle and offering his snap assessment on the match, Röhl said: "Until that first goal it was a typical fight from both teams, both teams had some moments but it was about the duels, second balls. We played not what I want to play and on the ground I had the feeling that in some positions we were not playing at 100 per cent. We had our moments and then there was the conceded goal from a corner.

"When you look at the goals, the three conceded goals after the corner. It was too easy and then it was too hard for us. We have to play at 100 per cent for 90 plus minutes. If we don't do this then it's hard to do something. We spoke about a great performance against Watford and that we were unlucky not to take something.

"Today is a knock for everybody. My players are disappointed. On Monday I will lift them up because we have 16 games to go. It is hard to say this, but we come from 13 points back to three points in 10 games. Now we have 16. It's a challenge, but it's what we have to try. In the end we will see."

Asked to offer a message to fans who might feel the race is run for a side eight points and an unhealthy goal difference deficit behind the safety spots - despite the fact there are 16 matches left to play - the Wednesday boss said: "I absolutely understand them.