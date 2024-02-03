Sheffield Wednesday boss explains Marvin Johnson’s surprise Owls absence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Johnson has been a key performer for Wednesday since being reintroduced into the setup when Röhl arrived, however he was left out of the squad completely on Saturday afternoon as the Owls fell to a horror 4-0 defeat at the hands of Huddersfield Town.

The German explained afterwards that the fullback was one of a number of injury issues that they’re currently dealing with, with one senior player only just making it into the squad.

Speaking to The Star afterwards he said, “When we have to play a game every three days, with our high intensity, and to do it again and again and again, it’s normal that you have to pay attention for some injuries.

"Marvin performed well in the last weeks again and again… But he had some little problems, Josh Windass had some little problems, Akin too, and it wasn’t clear if they could play. With Akin we brought him but had a young player (Sam Reed) with us as well because we had to look before the game.

"There’s not much time for recovery, and if you have even a small injury and have one week out it could mean three games… Hopefully Marvin is back for the next game but I’m not sure if it’s possible.”