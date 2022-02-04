It has previously been reported by The Star that the likes of West Ham United and Brentford are interested in the 16-year-old forward, with the talented teenager having impressed with his goalscoring exploits while rising through the ranks at Middlewood Road.

Cadamarteri, who is the son of former Everton striker, Danny, is thought to be quite happy with how his career is developing at Hillsborough and has not indicated a desire to move on, however his age means that it’s still a few months before the Owls can offer him a professional contract.

Wednesday moved quickly in the past when it came to handing pro deals to the likes of Jack Hall and Leojo Davidson, and there are hopes that they will do the same as Cadamarteri’s 17th birthday draws closer.

But with that in mind, The Star understands that City have been monitoring the teenager’s progress for a while now as they weigh up potential future stars for Pep Guardiola’s outfit in Manchester – however it doesn’t appear that there’s been any sort of enquiry at this point in time, unlike what has happened with West Ham.

Cadamarteri is believed to be fully focused on continuing his development in blue and white at the moment, and he’ll be hoping to help his side push on to league glory this season and score some more goals in their attempts to clinch the Professional Development League title at the end of the campaign.