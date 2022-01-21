West Ham United make push for Sheffield Wednesday youngster as scouts watch on

The Star reported recently that both West Ham and Brentford were keeping tabs on the 16-year-old forward, with the teenager making waves in the Owls’ U18s with a string of fine performances and good goals.

Cadamarteri played his part for Andy Holdsworth’s side in their FA Youth Cup win over Preston North End on Tuesday evening, and there will have been plenty of eyes – including those of football scouts – on him as he turned out on the hallowed turf at Hillsborough.

But if it was up to the Hammers, then the talented teen would be on his way down south in the future, with David Moyes’ side believed to be extremely keen on trying to sign him.

The Star understands that the London-based outfit have already made enquiries about the striker as they seek to tempt him further south, however indications are that the forward is happy where he is and is eager to keep progressing at the club with whom he’s been since he was just nine-years-old.

Wednesday will be able to offer Cadamarteri a professional contract later this year when he turns 17 in May, with any club wishing to sign him being forced to pay development compensation to the Owls for the work that they’ve done with him up to now.

Cadamarteri, who just won the League Football Education Goal of the Month award for December, has previously stated online that he’s a Wednesdayite himself.