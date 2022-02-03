Iorfa hasn’t made a matchday squad for the Owls since back in October, with the defender having picked up an injury that required him to go for surgery in order to get it sorted out.

Now though, amid a raft of fresh injuries for Darren Moore, it looks as though their big defender is making steady progress as he was shown training on the grass at Middlewood Road.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, the footage also showed a number of young players all part of first team training at present, with the likes of Ryan Galvin, Liam Waldock, Jayden Onen, Kwame Boateng, David Agbontohoma and Josh Render all involved – as well as a first sighting of young Pierce Charles among the senior ranks.

Charles, who has played for Northern Ireland at youth level, will only turn 17 later this year, and is currently battling it out in the youth setup alongside another talented teen, Jack Hall, who is an England youth international himself.

The teenager was spotted training alongside Joe Wildsmith and Render with Adriano Basso, with Moore no doubt looking to give him the opportunity to work at first team level in order to bolster his development.

Unfortunately there was no sign of the likes of Josh Windass, Harlee Dean or Fisayo Dele-Bashiru at Wednesday training following their injuries earlier this week – with the lengths of their respective lay-offs still unknown at this stage.