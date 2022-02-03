The midfielder was a deadline day signing for Wycombe Wanderers earlier this week as his loan spell at Wednesday was cut short before the Chairboys organised a termination of his Boro contract so that he could join their club on a permanent basis.

Now, as he prepares for his debut for Wycombe – possibly next week – he has penned a message to both Boro and the Owls ahead of what is set to be a new chapter in his career, admitting that things didn’t play out as he’d hoped in S6.

He said in an Instagram post yesterday, “I always knew this day might come to say a farewell goodbye forever. Firstly I would just like to thanks Middlesbrough for taking a chance on me from non league, you made my dreams come true. The memories you have given me have been amazing.

“I would also like the say a massive thank you to everyone involved in Middlesbrough behind the scenes for everything you have done for me. Not sure where to start with the fans! You have been amazing with me and the song you made still rings in my head everyday and all I can say is thank you for the support from the bottom of my heart.

“I wish nothing but the best for the club and hope to see them back where they belong! Made friends for life and it’s been an emotional couple of days but the time is right and I can’t wait for what’s to come moving forward! UTFB!

“Lastly I would like to say thank you to everyone at Sheffield Wednesday. Although things didn’t plan out how I would have hoped I still had an amazing few months with some incredible players and staff and for that I will forever be thankful.”

