Sheffield Wednesday are bottom of the Championship table and are in need of some points

Sheffield Wednesday are back in Championship action with a tricky away trip to West Brom. The Owls have endured a dismal start to the new season and find themselves in 24th position.

They haven’t won in their opening nine games and have picked up just two points. The Yorkshire outfit were beaten 3-0 at home by Sunderland at Hillsborough last time out.

Sheffield Wednesday were promoted to the second tier from League One last term after beating rivals Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley. However, they lost Darren Moore over the summer and pressure is mounting on his replacement Xisco Munoz already.

West Brom head into their upcoming clash against the Owls in confident mood after becoming the first team to beat Preston North End in this campaign. They won 4-0 at Deepdale.

Carlos Corberan’s side have risen up to 8th position in the table having accumulated 13 points to date. They are only three points off the play-offs.

Is West Brom vs Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

Yes. Sheffield Wednesday’s clash against West Brom is being shown live on the Sky Sports red button to subscribers of the channel.

Where is West Brom vs Sheffield Wednesday and what time is kick-off?

Sheffield Wednesday’s game against West Brom is being held at The Hawthorns, West Midlands. It has been home for the hosts for over 120 years and it is the highest ground above sea level out of all 92 clubs. Kick-off is at 20:00.

What has been said ahead of West Brom vs Sheffield Wednesday?

Speaking after the loss to Sunderland, Xisco said: “It’s important to start thinking about how you can improve the situation… You need to understand about some players and when you get home you start thinking about your first XI and the situation but we are one of the teams in the Championship who have used the most players and in pre-season everyone had the opportunity with me.

“If we need to change something, maybe, but you need the process in training. But I’m doing something wrong because if you’re not reaching the style you want, the level you want it’s because you are doing something bad… I need to try to give my best but with normality and logic.”

Meanwhile, West Brom head coach Corberan was delighted with their impressive victory at Preston and said: “The result today was the consequence of working hard to try and deliver a complete performance.

“We performed really well from the referee’s first whistle to the last. It was something which was necessary because in the previous games we played well in parts, but we didn’t deliver a complete performance and we only managed draws.

“Today, I am very pleased because I saw all the players completing the whole game at a very good level.