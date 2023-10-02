Sheffield Wednesday get two wins as in form side go top of the table

Sheffield Wednesday’s senior ranks may be struggling, but elsewhere those in blue and white are enjoying a very solid start to their campaigns.

This weekend saw Wednesday Ladies and the Owls’ U18s pick up three points in their respective league campaigns, both running out as 3-2 winners to make sure that they finished the weekend with smiles on their faces.

Kieron Lee’s Owlessess went top of the table by beating Rossington Main Ladies thanks to goals from Amy Broomhead, Heidi O’Reilly and new signing, Renee Simmonite-Scott, who’s debut freekick proved to be the winner.

With four games played they’ve now scored 11 goals and picked up nine points, a heavy defeat to Brunsmeer Athletic last week proving to be the only blip in their season up to now.

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s U18s are also looking good in front of goal after their victory over Wigan Athletic took them second in the Professional Development League North, Devlan Moses grabbing two more goals either side of Ari-Jae Shaw’s strike to make it four wins from six.

Neil Thompson’s U21s weren’t in action this past weekend, though did beat Huddersfield Town 6-2 in a friendly a few days ago. They face Birmingham City on Tuesday night as they look to try and climb up the table and build on the 4-0 hammering of Burnley last time out.

‘Thommo’ and his side have only suffered one defeat in six games up to now and could move up to second if things go their way in their upcoming encounter at Wast Hills.