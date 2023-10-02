News you can trust since 1887
SWFC fan due in court over 'Bradley Lowery' photo

Dale Houghton: Sheffield Wednesday fan warned he could be jailed over Bradley Lowery photo at Hillsborough

The actions of a Sheffield Wednesday fan who mocked the death of mascot Bradley Lowery during a match against the youngster's favourite team were "utterly deplorable", a judge has said.

By Claire Lewis
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:57 BST
Dale Houghton, aged 31 and from Rotherham, admitted a public order offence at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today following an incident after Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship clash with Sunderland on Friday.

Dale Houghton admited a public order offence after he mocked the death of Bradley Lowery (Photo: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire)Dale Houghton admited a public order offence after he mocked the death of Bradley Lowery (Photo: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire)
Pictures circulated on X, formerly Twitter, showed two men laughing at Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium, with one of them - Dale Houghton - holding up a picture of young Bradley.

Sunderland fan Bradley captured the nation’s heart during his battle with neuroblastoma, but succumbed to the illness aged six in 2017.

He was a mascot for his beloved club and, in the months before his death, led England out at Wembley alongside former Black Cats striker Jermain Defoe.

Houghton was bailed and will be sentenced on November 17.

District Judge James Gould told him "your actions are utterly deplorable" and that all sentence options were open, including a prison sentence.

