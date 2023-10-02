The Sheffield Wednesdays Supporters’ Trust have confirmed that they have contacted the English Football League regarding Dejphon Chansiri’s latest statement.

Wednesday are a club in crisis at present, with the side rooted to the bottom of the Championship table and battles taking place off the pitch that has resulted in protests, vandalism and a number words from the Owls chairman.

On Friday, ahead of an important game against Sunderland, Chansiri took to the club’s official website once again to say that – amongst other things - he ‘will not put additional money into the club’.

That line alone has worried Wednesdayites across the fanbase given that they don’t know exactly what is meant by it, and the SWST decided to take action by first meeting with the Football Supporters Association, and then contacting the EFL.

Simply put, they want to know what is meant by the Owls boss.

A post on their Twitter account on Monday read, “We’ve had a productive discussion with The Football Supporters Association, leading us to contact the English Football League about the Chairman’s latest statement. We are keen for the EFL to help us understand the statement’s impact on the Club’s funding & potential effects on the Club’s staff & immediate future.”

Wednesday are back in action tomorrow night against West Bromwich Albion, before Darren Moore’s Huddersfield Town visit Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon in what will no doubt be another uncomfortable evening at S6 given the current goings on.