Inside Sheffield Wednesday's Transfer Window: Mark Beevers, Saido Berahino, Fernando Forestieri and 'doing a Brentford'

The Owls are still restricted to loan signings and free agents or those who they can break away from their current contracts and that means they are going to have to clever in their recruitment.

It’s no secret that a left-sided central defender is on Darren Moore’s wanted list as he attampst to deal with the lack of numbers at the back that has seen Marvin Johnson playing in the unfamiliar role of centre back in recent months.

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Mark Beevers is a January transfer target at Hillsborough, according to reports.

Former Owls player Mark Beevers – currently at Peterborough United – has been linked with a move back to Hillsborough where he began his career and he would certainly fit the bill but with a few years left on a long-term contract, that wouldn’t be an easy one to get over the line.

Thrown into the mix is the fact that young defender Lewis Gibson is currently back at parent club Everton receiving treatment and if his loan spell is cut short as a result of injury then two left-sided defenders would be needed.

While the window onbiously doesn’t close until the end of the month, there is a feeling that Wednesday want to get bodies through the door as quickly as possible.

The Star’s Alex Miller said: “In recent years there’s been a tendancy for deals to be done quite late but there are a lot of games in January and Wednesday will be wanting to get their business done early.”

All this came up on our Sheffield Wednesday Transfer Window Q&A with Owls writers Joe Crann and Alex Miller as well as their thoughts on former crowd favourite Fernando Forestieri, who has just been released by Udinese, striker Saido Berahino and his fruitless spell at S6 so far and the long term strategy at the Owls i.e can they not do a Brentford?

Hit play to watch.