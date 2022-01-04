Reports in the national media on Monday linked the Owls with a move for the experienced defender, with his current club, Peterborough United, said to be open to the idea of him leaving.

There has been plenty said by some fans about going after former players, but in Beevers case he ticks a lot of boxes and could be exactly what Darren Moore needs at the club at this point in time.

Beevers has the height, physical presence and experience that Wednesday are missing in their defence currently, and more importantly fills the specific gap that they are looking to plug – that of a left-footed centre back, who can also play at left back if needed.

The 32-year-old came through the academy at Middlewood Road as a youngster before leaving for Millwall in a permanent deal in 2013, and has since gone on to play for Bolton Wanderers and then Peterborough.

With the Posh he’s racked up almost 100 appearances since 2019, and last season missed just one league game in League One as he played a big role in their promotion to the Championship. He captained the club and played 49 games in all competitions.

Interestingly, Beevers signed a new three-year deal with Peterborough over the summer, a deal that is meant to take him through to 2024, however he’s been in and out of the team in the Championship this season and hasn’t played since November.

Mark Beevers played his role in Sheffield Wednesday's last promotion from League One. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)

The tall central defender played 10 times for the Owls in the successful 2011/12 promotion-winning campaign, including starts in the five of the six final games of the season that spearheaded them to promotion.

A deal could be quite complex given the length of his deal in Cambridgeshire and the restrictions on Wednesday in terms of their transfer dealings, but if a free transfer or loan can be arranged then it’s certainly something that makes sense from a Wednesday perspective.