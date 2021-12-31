Player and club came to an agreement over his departure, which was announced by the Udinese on Thursday evening.

Though there had been glimmers of his undoubted talent, the 31-year-old was yet to make a start for the Fruili in 2021/22, playing a combined total of only 54 minutes of league football this season.

Forestieri netted a stunning free-kick against Torino that went viral on social media back in November.

Fernando Forestieri is a free agent again after his Udinese contract was cancelled.

It follows a first season back with the Italian club in which he played on only 19 occasions, with injury hampering his progress throughout.

He was released at the end of his Wednesday contract in the summer of 2020 having spent five years in South Yorkshire, scoring 40 times in 134 matches and becoming something of a fan favourite along the way.

But his progress slowed after he was a central cog in the Carlos Carvalhal sides that made back-to-back playoff campaigns in 2016 and 2017.

An Udinese club statement read: “Udinese Calcio announces that it has reached an agreement for the consensual termination of the contract with Fernando Forestieri.

“Fernando had arrived for his first match against Juventus in 2010 and then returned to Friuli in the summer of 2020.

“In the last season and a half he has collected, between the championship and the Italian Cup, 27 appearances, scoring three goals.