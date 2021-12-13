Gibson has only played 90 minutes of football over the course of two games for the Owls since making a loan move to South Yorkshire earlier in the year, and last month it was confirmed that the 21-year-old was back with his parent club following his latest setback.

There had been some concern that, given the severity of his ailment, the defender may not play for Wednesday again, but Moore has explained that he’s recovering ahead of schedule and is making ‘wonderful progression’ through his rehabilitation.

Speaking about Gibson’s situation, the Owls boss said, “We have been chatting to Everton and he has been making some wonderful progress. He’s doing really, really well. He will be back in in the early part of January and will be ready to go.

“We are still in discussions with him, but he has made some tremendous strides. With that injury, we were probably looking more towards February so he is making wonderful progression at the moment.”

And when asked if his impressive recovery time meant he could be back at Hillsborough in the new year, Moore replied, “Potentially, yes. Every player heals differently but Lewis is making some wonderful progress.”

Gibson joined Wednesday on August 7th on a season-long loan from the Toffees after spending a portion of 2020/21 on loan with Reading in the Championship where he played 13 games for the Royals.