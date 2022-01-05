It was reported today that the Owls had expressed an interest in the talented teenager, and The Star understands that he has been made available for loan as a number of clubs consider making a move for him.

It’s thought that several clubs in the Championship are also keen, but there is a desire for the 19-year-old to make the switch to Hillsborough to work with Darren Moore after Wednesday did their due diligence on him – speaking to people who have worked with him in the past in order to get an idea of where he’s at.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brighton youngster has good pedigree having played for England’s youth teams on a number of occasions, and is highly rated by the Seagulls as they see him as one for the future.

Roberts isn’t available just yet as there is the intention for him to feature in this weekend’s FA Cup game against West Bromwich Albion, however after that Wednesday could potentially get something done with his parent club.

The ball-playing centre back, who has a good turn of pace and played 26 times in League One last season whilst on loan at Rochdale, is reportedly being tracked by the likes of Nottingham Forest and Swansea City, however is open to the idea of returning to League One in order to be part of Moore’s project at Hillsborough.