The Owls have been rocked by back-to-back defeats and find themselves in ninth place, six points adrift of the playoff places.

To make matters worse the two sides above them, Portsmouth and MK Dons, each have a game in hand.

Wednesday are barely halfway through the season and have ample time to nudge themselves back on track, though their former defender Andy Hinchcliffe – the last Wednesday man to play for England – believes the immediate situation is of grave importance.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday take on Plymouth Argyle next Saturday before a clash with Oxford United on January 22. Both are major promotion hopefuls.

“The next two matches are make or break for them,” Hinchcliffe said.

“I really think the season could come down to these two matches and you don’t want to go into these two games off of the back of the two games they’ve just had, a really heavy defeat and a poor performance.

“So if they don’t pick up some points from these two games, [or] if they were to lose these two games, I think because the league is so competitive, that’s the problem Wednesday have faced I think.

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Andy Hinchcliffe has labelled their next two matches as 'make or break' in their League One season.