Former Sheffield Wednesday man expresses grim opinion that will encourage Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town fans
Sheffield Wednesday have to improve their form quicksharp or risk watching the League One promotion race from afar, according to one of their former players.
The Owls have been rocked by back-to-back defeats and find themselves in ninth place, six points adrift of the playoff places.
To make matters worse the two sides above them, Portsmouth and MK Dons, each have a game in hand.
Wednesday are barely halfway through the season and have ample time to nudge themselves back on track, though their former defender Andy Hinchcliffe – the last Wednesday man to play for England – believes the immediate situation is of grave importance.
Wednesday take on Plymouth Argyle next Saturday before a clash with Oxford United on January 22. Both are major promotion hopefuls.
“The next two matches are make or break for them,” Hinchcliffe said.
“I really think the season could come down to these two matches and you don’t want to go into these two games off of the back of the two games they’ve just had, a really heavy defeat and a poor performance.
“So if they don’t pick up some points from these two games, [or] if they were to lose these two games, I think because the league is so competitive, that’s the problem Wednesday have faced I think.
“They were expected to do well, dealing with that expectation is not easy but there are so many good teams in this division that if you do fall away slightly or draw a few games, it’s going to prove costly and that’s why these next two matches are huge in their season.”