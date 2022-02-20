Sheffield Wednesday old-boy Connor Wickham backed for key role after goal against former club Sunderland does Owls a favour

And in doing so, he did the Owls a huge favour, while another of them won’t have been so happy to see him.

Wickham scored what would be the winner for MK Dons against Wednesday’s promotion rivals Sunderland, with whom Wickham also starred in the past.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That result, coupled with Wednesday’s victory over Doncaster Rovers, drew the Owls level on points with the Black Cats as both sides push for a place in the play-offs.

It was Wickham’s first goal for MK Dons since moving to the club in January following the striker’s release from Crystal Palace.

And coach Liam Manning is hoping that Wickham, who had three different loan spells at Wednesday, can continue to help the third-placed Dons maintain their own push for promotion.

Milton Keynes Dons's Connor Wickham (second right) celebrates after scoring his sides second goal of the game during the Sky Bet League One match agaisnt Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

“He's not just a target man,” the head coach told MK Citizen. “His movement, his link-up, awareness and game-intelligence is at a really high level. He's not a lump we just smack it to. He's a really good footballer.

“He gives us a different dimension - he can pin people, and win free kicks which can give us a break and win us ground.

“He's in a good spot and will play an important role between now and the end of the season.”