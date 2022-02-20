The coastal club had their League One match-up with Lincoln City called off on Saturday after heavy snowfall was adjudged to have made the pitch unsafe.

Pictures circulated online on Sunday morning show the playing area heavily waterlogged after much of the snow had melted. Now supporters of both clubs face a nervous wait to see what the Fleetwood ground staff can do to make it playable.

The situation of course will be largely beholden to the weather. As of Sunday morning the Met Office forecast is favourable. High winds are scheduled, which should facilitate the ground drying out, with no rainfall projected for Monday. A downpour is forecast for Tuesday morning, however.

The event of any postponement would be the second in a week for Wednesday after their home clash with Accrington Stanley last week fell foul to a waterlogged pitch.

Fleetwood Town's Highbury pitch is covered in water after heavy snowfall over the weekend.