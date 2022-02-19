The Owls picked up a good come-from-behind victory at the Eco Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with three second half goals from Callum Paterson, Saido Berahino and Barry Bannan all getting on the scoresheet to secure a 3-1 victory.

Moore, who moved to Hillsborough from Rovers almost a year ago, was the subject of some choice chants from the Doncaster supporters, and while his side got the last laugh at the end of the day, he says he hopes they can avoid the drop from League One.

Speaking to The Star, Moore said, “I obviously feel for the Rovers fans, because they’re only going off what they’ve read in the papers when I departed the club - they can only go off that, so I can’t blame them for reception, I just wish them all the best.

“I wish the club well… I think Gaz (Gary McSheffrey) has found the right formula, and my message to them would be to take your eyes off the others and focus on your own.

“They should get behind Gaz and Frank (Sinclair), and support the team - because they need it now.

“I don’t hold any animosity towards them, I wish them every success and I want the club to do well. I hope things move onwards and upwards here.”

