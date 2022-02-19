A brilliant second half turnaround from Darren Moore’s side saw them overturn a 1-0 deficit to run out 3-1 winners over Doncaster Rovers, with three inspired substitutions playing their part.

The first half was something that has become so familiar for Wednesdayites, with the Owls dominating possession but failing to really do anything with it.

Wednesday’s front two of Sylla Sow and Florian Kamberi couldn’t really make anything stick as play kept breaking down in the final third, despite plenty of decent work from the likes of George Byers and Barry Bannan.

And for all the Owls’ work on the ball, Jonathan Mitchell was barely troubled at any stage in the opening stanza, watching on as Wednesday continued to give the ball away in the crucial moments when it felt like they may be able to hurt the hosts.

It’s a story that Wednesday fans have seen time and time again, and there was an air of ‘Here we go again’ when Kyle Knoyle was brought down in the box, sandwiched between Massimo Luongo and Byers.

Dan Gardner stepped up to brilliantly fire past Bailey Peacock-Farrell, and once again the Owls found themselves behind away from home.

Mitchell as finally tested just before the break as he tipped Bannan’s corner onto the bar – and it said a lot that it was that opportunity that saw the visitor’s go closest to getting on the scoresheet.

The break saw Moore ring the changes, bringing both Callum Paterson and Saido Berahino on to try and chase the game – something had to give if they were going to get back into it.

Things did improve, with a Paterson header hitting to the top of the net and Bannan just wide from range, but still the Owls failed to properly test the Rovers stopper.

Berahino and ‘Pato’ really did improve the visitor’s chances, showing some nice touches as Moore’s side kept pushing.

And in the 70th minute they were rewarded…

Another dangerous Johnson ball into the box was met by Paterson, it was saved, but he was on hand to follow up the rebound. Wednesday were level.

It should have been 2-1 shortly afterwards as the Owls got a spot kick of their own. Bannan should’ve given them lead after a handball in the box, but he was left his head in his hands as Mitchell dove left to save.

His agony didn’t last long though.

Because moments later two other subs got in on the action, with Lewis Gibson – in his first appearance sine October – finding Berahino in the box. He fired home from close range after beating his man, and the Wednesdayites went wild.

And for Bannan, there was redemption just a few minutes later as he was found by Johnson. He wasted no time in running over to the fans in the away end. It clearly meant a lot.

After that Wednesday were comfortable, Rovers had lost their lead and their impetus.