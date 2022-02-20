A vocal travelling support roared their side onto an inspired second half display that saw the Owls come from behind to win on the road for the first time in six years.

And there among that number was a face recognisable to all those around him.

Popular Wednesday midfielder Dennis Adeniran, out for the remainder of the season having undergone surgery last month, was in amongst the Owls fans and was filmed leaving the ground with a wide grin after an afternoon watching his teammates get the job done.

And he had every right to be happy, with his side having achieved their sixth win in eight and go within one point of fourth place in the League One table.

Adeniran is one of 11 senior players out injured at current.