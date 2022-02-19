A poor second half devoid of ideas saw the Owls head into the break behind to a penalty, but a determined last half hour earned Wednesday the win.
Goals from Callum Paterson, Saido Berahino and Barry Bannan won it, with Bannan having earlier missed a penalty.
Darren Moore must surely take great praise for three telling substitutions.
Here are our ratings from a freezing cold day at the Eco Power Stadium.
1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 7
Not much he could do with an excellent penalty. Shook off what looked like a little muscle tweak in the second half. Distribution good.
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Jack Hunt - 7
Continued his good form on the right, always showing and pushing at the Rovers backline. Some good delivery went unrewarded. Battled hard.
Photo: Will Matthews
3. Ciaran Brennan - 5
In for his first start since the start of February, the youngster mixed some moments of real confidence with some hairy stuff. Off with 20 to go as he tired.
Photo: Will Matthews
4. Jordan Storey - 7
Marshalling from the middle of the back three, he looked strong in the air and assured on the deck. Missed a great chance from a corner - not for the first time. Defended excellently.
Photo: SWFC