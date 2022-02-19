Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, Sky Bet League One, Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday, Eco Power Stadium, Doncaster, UK, 19/02/22, K.O 3pm Howard Roe>>>>>>07973739229, Doncaster's Reo Griffiths battles with Wednesday's Jordan Storey

'Passive' 'Changed the game' - Two fours and some eights as Sheffield Wednesday come from behind at Doncaster Rovers

A win. A win from behind. A win from behind away from home as Sheffield Wednesday took three points from Doncaster Rovers.

By Alex Miller
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 5:11 pm

A poor second half devoid of ideas saw the Owls head into the break behind to a penalty, but a determined last half hour earned Wednesday the win.

Goals from Callum Paterson, Saido Berahino and Barry Bannan won it, with Bannan having earlier missed a penalty.

Darren Moore must surely take great praise for three telling substitutions.

Here are our ratings from a freezing cold day at the Eco Power Stadium.

1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 7

Not much he could do with an excellent penalty. Shook off what looked like a little muscle tweak in the second half. Distribution good.

Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

2. Jack Hunt - 7

Continued his good form on the right, always showing and pushing at the Rovers backline. Some good delivery went unrewarded. Battled hard.

Photo: Will Matthews

Photo Sales

3. Ciaran Brennan - 5

In for his first start since the start of February, the youngster mixed some moments of real confidence with some hairy stuff. Off with 20 to go as he tired.

Photo: Will Matthews

Photo Sales

4. Jordan Storey - 7

Marshalling from the middle of the back three, he looked strong in the air and assured on the deck. Missed a great chance from a corner - not for the first time. Defended excellently.

Photo: SWFC

Photo Sales
Doncaster RoversDarren MooreBarry BannanCallum Paterson
Next Page
Page 1 of 4