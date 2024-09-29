Highlights, Akin Famewo's Röhl call and Danny's condolences - A Sheffield Wednesday recap
The Owls came away with all three points at Hillsborough as Anthony Musaba struck late to give them a much-needed victory in a game that finished 3-2, but there was some extremely tragic news confirmed after the match as it was explained that a West Brom fan had passed away after a medical emergency in the stand.
Many tributes have been paid since, with players from both teams paying their respects, and Owls boss, Danny Röhl, also took to social media an offered his ‘sincere condolences’ after his press conference.
It was a very sad end to a day in which Wednesday had performed excellently back on home soil, and Akin Famewo was again an outstanding part of their outing - he said he got called into Röhl’s office on matchday prior to setting up Josh Windass’ goal, and you can hear more about that in the video at the top of the page. See more from him, as well as the extended highlights, below:
For all the rest of the post-match updates, including what Carlos Corberan had to say, we’ve got you covered here:
