Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was a late show in Sheffield Wednesday favour on Saturday as they ended West Bromwich Albion’s unbeaten run.

The Owls came away with all three points at Hillsborough as Anthony Musaba struck late to give them a much-needed victory in a game that finished 3-2, but there was some extremely tragic news confirmed after the match as it was explained that a West Brom fan had passed away after a medical emergency in the stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many tributes have been paid since, with players from both teams paying their respects, and Owls boss, Danny Röhl, also took to social media an offered his ‘sincere condolences’ after his press conference.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a very sad end to a day in which Wednesday had performed excellently back on home soil, and Akin Famewo was again an outstanding part of their outing - he said he got called into Röhl’s office on matchday prior to setting up Josh Windass’ goal, and you can hear more about that in the video at the top of the page. See more from him, as well as the extended highlights, below:

For all the rest of the post-match updates, including what Carlos Corberan had to say, we’ve got you covered here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad