Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, was pleased with his side’s West Bromwich Albion win - but insists it’s still ‘just a small step’ towards where they want to be.

Wednesday became the first Championship side this season to get one over on the Baggies on Saturday afternoon as Anthony Musaba scored late to secure all three points at Hillsborough after the hosts had been pegged back to 2-2 following an excellent first half showing that saw them take a two-goal lead.

Agony turned to ecstasy as the Dutchman made it 3-2 in front of the Leppings Lane end following a lovely ball into the box from Barry Bannan - who grabbed his 100th goal contribution for the club - and Röhl was honest in his breakdown of the game, saying his side can’t afford to drop off.

“Our performance today against a really strong side was a good one,” he told The Star. “We defended very well as a team, we were very compact and not easy to get through. All three of the goals that we scored were fantastic and showed what we want to do…

“It was just a small step today though, not more, I’m happy but it’s about consistently taking points, but more importantly having a consistently high performance - which means not 50 minutes or 60 minutes or 78 minutes like in Luton.

“Today again there were some phases where we dropped a little bit, but then we came back. We need performances to take points, and we need 90 and 90+ minutes, and on Wednesday we will see how consistently we can perform. If we do then we have a chance to take something, if not then it’ll be hard for us.”