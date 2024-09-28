Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Carlos Corberan says that they knew Sheffield Wednesday’s strengths, but that his West Bromwich Albion side ‘wasted’ 45 minutes.

Corberan’s Baggies came back from two goals down to equalise late in the day at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon, making it 2-0 after a first half that saw them fall behind, however Anthony Musaba struck even later to hand West Brom their first Championship defeat of the season.

Their manager had been full of praise for the Owls ahead of the game, warning that their results were not indicative of their performances, and he believes that his team didn’t manage the game well enough at S6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after the game the Spaniard said, “We know that they are a team based to press, and based to make transitions with the balls into the back, they’re a team that feels more comfortable when you press than if you’re defending them… In the first goal we were making one press from a disadvantage situation that we cannot press, we needed to solid and they switched the play and found the own goal in the first time they arrived in the last third of the pitch.

"After this we didn’t start to attack, we didn’t find a way to break their defence, and with the second goal they used another strength that they have which is a ball from the back. It’s something that we have been working and focusing on, but unfortunately in football there are situation that you don’t manage well and they score.

“In general, for me, we weren’t able to attack until Swift dropped more in order to find balls in midfield positions… We cannot be happy when we wasted 45 minutes, and now is the moment to analyse and to take responsibility to improve this.”

Next up for the Owls is a visit to Bristol City on Wednesday evening as they seek their first win on the road in the league this season.