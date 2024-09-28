Getty

A football supporter has tragically died after he was the subject of a medical emergency during the Championship fixture between Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom on Saturday afternoon.

Both clubs have confirmed the sad news, with paramedics seen offering medical assistance to the man - who was seated in the West Brom end - during the first half of the match.

A statement from WBA this evening said, “West Bromwich Albion Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of a supporter following a medical emergency during Saturday's fixture at Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The club has made contact with the supporter's family to pass on its condolences and asks that they are allowed to grieve privately.

“The thoughts of all of us will remain with the supporter's loved ones at this desperately sad time.”

The Owls, meanwhile, added, “Sheffield Wednesday are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of a West Bromwich Albion supporter during today’s game following a medical emergency.

“Our hearts go out to the supporter’s family, loved ones and the wider WBA community at this incredibly difficult time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match was not stopped after the emergency became clear. All EFL clubs adhere to their own Matchday Medical Plans and an EFL statement released in March 2022 offered clarity on protocol in such a situation that read in part: “Supporters are asked not to alert players or staff on the pitch as in most cases the crowd medical team will be able to provide medical care as the match continues.

“Should a situation arise where there is a need for the match to be halted, a decision will be taken between the crowd medical team, the ground safety team and the match officials with the information relayed to the supporters at the ground. This is in line with the briefing note produced by National Events Medicine Advisory Group (NEMAG) in conjunction with the Sports Grounds Safety Authority’s (SGSA) and football authorities.”