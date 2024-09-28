Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The fourth official in Sheffield Wednesday’s 3-2 win over West Brom agreed with Danny Röhl that a yellow card awarded to Yan Valery was incorrect, according to the Owls boss.

A bizarre first half exchange saw the Tunisia international shown a yellow card for time wasting by referee Ben Toner. Officials did not appear to realise James Beadle was down injured and that Valery, who had retrieved the ball to take a throw-in, was waiting for him to receive medical attention.

Speaking post-match, West Brom boss Carlos Corberan explained he felt his side should have had a late penalty for the ball touching Michael Smith’s hand in the moments after Anthony Musaba’s dramatic late winner. Smith appeared to have been nudged in the back and was arms outstretched facing away from the ball. Röhl, smiling, took a philosophical view after Musaba had earlier had a strong claim for a penalty turned down.

“Well of course!” Röhl told The Star. “I think on the other side there was a foul maybe on Musa, then we can speak about all the yellow cards. When we have those yellow cards we stop the duels and it is hard for the full-backs to do that. They had a yellow card for nothing. We had an injury for James Beadle, we took that time and got a yellow card. This is not my decision. I take the 3-2. In the last games we have looked at the other decisions and everybody else can decide in which direction they went.”

On Valery’s bizarre caution, which saw several Wednesday players try to explain the situation to referee Ben Toner before Beadle did receive treatment, Röhl said: “The good thing is that the fourth official said he agreed with me that it was not a yellow card. They can speak and after the game we will get a report. They will say this was right or this was wrong. I cannot influence this, it is the team, the performance. And today the performance was good.”