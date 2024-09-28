Sheffield Wednesday is a silly football club full of madness and contradictions. A little soft in the underbelly? They won it, lost it and then won it late again. Unable to put away chances? They scored three. Playing the unbeaten top of the league title hopefuls? They took three points.

Performances have been building and luck not quite on their side in recent weeks. It felt as though a win was coming, though not many would have picked out West Bromwich Albion as the side to taste defeat. A 2-0 half-time lead was levelled-off late before Anthony Musaba capped off an eventful substitute cameo to take the win.

A satisfactory day out in the sunshine, then. Featuring plenty of high numbers, have yourself some player ratings from Sheffield Wednesday’s 3-2 win over West Brom.

1 . James Beadle - 7 Made an excellent first half save to deny Grant and keep that first half clean sheet. Generally very tidy. Used the ball well. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Liam Palmer - 6 Solid enough. Gave away a daft free-kick in the first half but Wednesday held firm. Effective on the ball - kept it simple and did it well. Perhaps a little lightweight for Maja's backpost header. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Michael Ihiekwe - 7 Dusty on the ball early doors but climbed into things. Made an important block sometime after the opener and grew and grew to lead the backline with a gristle. | UGC Photo Sales