Two Sky Sports co-commentators gave their take on a challenge in Sunday's Sheffield derby.

Former Sunderland striker Don Goodman believes referee Lewis Smith made the right call when he booked Sheffield Wednesday star Barry Bannan for a challenge on Sheffield United defender Harrison Burrows.

In an eagerly anticipated Steel City derby, it was the Blades that claimed the points on home soil as Tyrese Campbell grabbed the only goal of the game with a neat finish in the early stages of the second-half. The former Stoke City striker got on the end of a neat move involving Callum O’Hare and Gustavo Hamer before firing beyond Owls keeper James Beadle to set off wild celebrations from the majority of the 31,127 in attendance at Bramall Lane.

In what was a fiercely competed derby clash, there was only one real flashpoint as Owls midfielder Bannan was shown a yellow card for a strong challenge on Blades star Burrows as he looks to play a part in a promising counter-attack four minutes before half-time. Some inside Bramall Lane felt the 27-times capped Scotland international could have received a more severe punishment - but Sky Sports pundit Goodman insisted the match officials made the correct call.

Goodman criticised both sets of players for the melee that ensued in the aftermath of the challenge as he said: “Look, it’s going to be a yellow card for Barry Bannan and the rest of them should just get away and leave the referee to do his job. Harrison Burrows, I’m absolutely certain is ok, and he’ll milk it because that’s what they do now. It’s a yellow card challenge.”

Former Birmingham City manager Rowett praised Bannen for ‘good decision-making’ as suggest the Owls midfielder had shown his experience by putting an end to a dangerous Blades counter-attack.

He said: “I think we saw Barry Bannen sense a breakaway for Sheffield United and it’s just maybe gamesmanship isn’t it? That old head, good decision-making. He couldn’t really see what was behind him so he’s just broken the game up.”