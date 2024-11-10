Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Svante Ingelsson tasted his first Sheffield derby on Sunday afternoon - and his first defeat.

The Swedish midfielder has started Sheffield Wednesday’s last two Championship matches and has seen the good and bad, a midweek win over Norwich City coming before a nip-and-tuck Bramall Lane reverse. Ingelsson remarked on the tight-knit nature of the game and agreed with his manager Danny Röhl that neither side were deserving of a win - and made clear an area the Owls need to improve if they are to achieve their Championship ambitions.

“It’s obviously not the result we wanted and it’s not a good football game. It was a typical 0-0 game, I think in total there was one shot on goal in the entire game, so that is disappointing,” he told club media. “We have to be better on the second goals from set pieces. We have conceded too many goals from this. But it was not a good football game. We had our half-chances, but we did not create too much today. 0-0 would have been a fair result.

“Maybe we don’t deserve it 100% today but I don’t think they (United) do deserve it. I think a draw, 0-0, would be the result that would be fair. Especially in the first half we created some half-chances but didn’t come to the end of it. The first half was good, the second half was not the way we wanted to be. We still worked hard and it’s onto the next one.”

The defeat is Wednesday’s third in nine - a run that typifies up and down form in recent weeks. It’s form the former Hansa Rostock man would like to see be twisted towards more consistency. “We’ve had good and bad,” Ingelsson said when reminded Wednesday have had some good results in the last few weeks. “Now we have to live with this for the next week that is coming and then we are looking forward to go and get the next game.”