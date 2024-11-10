'Done the same' - Chris Wilder makes Sheffield Wednesday admission after Sheffield United victory
The Owls came up short against their Sheffield rivals on Sunday afternoon, losing 1-0 after Tyreese Campbell’s second half goal proved to be the difference between the two, and Danny Röhl threw the kitchen sink at things as the game went on - introducing Michael Smith, Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba into the mix in search of an equaliser.
Wilder, who has now gone five games unbeaten as United manager against Wednesday, spoke of how pleased he was with the way his side handled the change from Röhl, admitting that he’d have done exactly the same if he’d been in the shoes of his German counterpart.
Speaking after the game he said, “You can feel it, you can’t get away from it. It’s family, friends. So I understand the importance. It was a tight game decided by a bit of quality… I’d have loved for us to play the kind of football we’ve played over the last 14 games, but the biggest thing is that we got the right result.
“Players stuck everything on the line when they went long and direct late on, which is not a criticism - we’d have done the same. We had to see it out with game management. Souttar, Anel, Robinson late on, Souza late on, I think you’ve seen a team that’s connected with the supporters and that has a lot of character.”
Wednesday now shift their attention to Cardiff City, whom they play after the international break, and they’ll be hoping to bounce back from defeat and secure three more valuable points as they return to home soil.
