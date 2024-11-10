Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chris Wilder said he would’ve done the same with Sheffield United had they been in Sheffield Wednesday’s position towards the end of the Steel City derby.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls came up short against their Sheffield rivals on Sunday afternoon, losing 1-0 after Tyreese Campbell’s second half goal proved to be the difference between the two, and Danny Röhl threw the kitchen sink at things as the game went on - introducing Michael Smith, Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba into the mix in search of an equaliser.

Wilder, who has now gone five games unbeaten as United manager against Wednesday, spoke of how pleased he was with the way his side handled the change from Röhl, admitting that he’d have done exactly the same if he’d been in the shoes of his German counterpart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the game he said, “You can feel it, you can’t get away from it. It’s family, friends. So I understand the importance. It was a tight game decided by a bit of quality… I’d have loved for us to play the kind of football we’ve played over the last 14 games, but the biggest thing is that we got the right result.

“Players stuck everything on the line when they went long and direct late on, which is not a criticism - we’d have done the same. We had to see it out with game management. Souttar, Anel, Robinson late on, Souza late on, I think you’ve seen a team that’s connected with the supporters and that has a lot of character.”

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

Wednesday now shift their attention to Cardiff City, whom they play after the international break, and they’ll be hoping to bounce back from defeat and secure three more valuable points as they return to home soil.