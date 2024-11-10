Tyrese Campbell opens up on “surreal” Steel City derby winner experience as Sheffield United claim bragging rights over Wednesday

Tyrese Campbell admitted it was a “surreal” experience to score the winner in the Steel City derby this afternoon as his red-hot streak of form for Sheffield United continued. The Blades beat city rivals Wednesday 1-0 thanks to Campbell’s goal in the second half of today’s derby, which sent the Blades joint-top of the Championship table going into the international break.

The first meeting between the two Sheffield sides since 2019 wasn’t a classic affair but it had the right result from a United perspective as boss Chris Wilder’s unbeaten record as a Blades manager in the derby continued. Campbell’s second-half finish, after good play from Gus Hamer and Callum O’Hare, was his third goal in his last four games and helped the Blades overcome the injury blows of losing Kieffer Moore and Rhian Brewster before kick-off.

“It was surreal for me,” Campbell admitted afterwards. “To do something like that so early in my Sheffield United career, to score the winner in such a big game, I'm just so happy. I can't thank the club, the fans, the manager, the staff, my teammates enough for everything they've done and how they've been with me since I've been here. I came out after half time and looked and I said: 'I like scoring at that side'. I got another at that side [in front of the Kop] and just happy it was the winner."

Campbell signed for the Blades in the summer after his time at Stoke City came to an end, and after a difficult time personally after the death of his father Kevin. But he has been a popular arrival at Bramall Lane and on the face of the evidence so far, another genius Wilder signing on a free after the recent successes of the likes of David McGoldrick.