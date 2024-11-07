Sheffield United will return to action on Sunday in the highly anticipated Steel City derby. The Blades will welcome rivals Sheffield Wednesday to Bramall Lane with a big three points set firmly in their sights.

Following their relegation from the Premier League last season, Chris Wilder’s side are eager to make an immediate return to the top flight and are making strong steps in their mission so far. However, the battle at the top of the table is heating up, as Sunderland, Leeds United and Burnley currently pose an immediate threat to United’s automatic promotion chances.

There is still a long way to go in the Championship season and we can expect to see the top six change multiple times before the campaign closes. Based on what we have seen so far though, who is the most likely to secure promotion and make the step up to the Premier League?

We’ve gathered up the latest odds for each Championship club and how likely they are to either finish in the top two or win this season’s play-offs. Take a look at the latest figures below and see who the current promotion favourites are.