Danny Röhl admits that he’d like a ‘dirty’ goal or two for Sheffield Wednesday after they dropped points against Cardiff City.

The Owls spent lots of the game on top at Hillsborough as they played out a 1-1 draw with Cardiff City, being left to rue missed chances in a match that they will certainly have been aiming to win.

Wednesday did score another good goal, their players combining nicely before Josh Windass set up Di’Shon Bernard for their equaliser, and while that’s obviously a pleasing element for their manager, he does think that it would be nice if they did get a slice of luck every now and again as well. Especially considering how long it’s been since they last got a penalty.

Speaking to The Star after sharing the spoils with the Bluebirds, Röhl said, “It was nice football for the goal, and the first chance for Josh was also great - good combinations from the centre - it’s good to watch. But we also come to some moments where we could find the extra pass, one more pass to score, and this is what we have to improve. Maybe it’s calmness, you accelerate the game and then in the final third you need to calm down and find the extra pass. We’ll work on this, I believe in my players…

“Today in the morning I spoke with my coaches and I could explain every goal that we’ve scored, and in the end of my coaches said how much a lot of the goals were - but of course maybe I’d take a dirty one, a bounce and a tackle, I’ll take that. But at the moment we can’t score like that, it’s nice goals, but we need to keep going.”

Wednesday are back in action on Tuesday night as they try once again to return to winning ways, and they’ll need to be more clinical over at the MKM Stadium if they’re going to get the job done.