Cardiff City manager, Omer Riza, felt like his side picked up a good point away at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The Bluebirds took a first half lead against the the Owls at Hillsborough over the weekend only to be almost immediately pegged back by Di’Shon Bernard’s equaliser, and though Danny Röhl’s side tried to push on for a winner were ultimately unable to do so.

Riza admitted that he felt like his side gave Wednesday too much of the ball at S6 for periods, saying that they were too untidy in possession, but was also pleased to come away from the game with something given that they were at a ‘tough’ venue.

"The weather conditions weren’t great,” he said afterwards. “I thought everybody played a big part in getting a point today, so I was happy with the result.

"Whatever points you can pick up away from home, whether it’s one, whether it’s three, is always good for you. Coming off the back of two defeats, it was important that we showed a resilience coming away from home at Hillsborough, which is a tough place to come.

"They’re a good side and they attack well. They are fluent in their attacking if you allow them the ball, and I think we did that a little too much today with our own possession. We turned the ball over a little bit untidily, weren’t clinical enough with that pass, which we have been in the past. Like I said, that’s something that we need to look at and get back to for Wednesday.