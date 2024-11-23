'Made a mess' 'Wizardry' - Sheffield Wednesday ratings from frustrating Cardiff City draw

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 14:29 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday had the better of the game in a 1-1 home draw with Cardiff City - but walked away frustrated having failed to take make the better of some killer moments.

Big chances fell to Josh Windass, Ike Ugbo and Callum Paterson among others - an xG of 2.27 a fair reflection of the performance despite an increasingly frustrating inability to make it count.

Di’Shon Bernard finished off a fine move that went through Yan Valery and Windass, who was lively throughout, while Barry Bannan offered moments of class from midfield. Ultimately, Cardiff appeared happy with a point in the second half and weathered a late Wednesday storm.

Here are our ratings from a topsy-turvy game at S6.

Made an excellent save after the 20-minute mark, sprawling to his right, made another from a free-kick - and then made a good save late on to preserve the draw. Stepped up in important moments.

1. James Beadle - 8

Made an excellent save after the 20-minute mark, sprawling to his right, made another from a free-kick - and then made a good save late on to preserve the draw. Stepped up in important moments.

His nudge to set up Windass' assist was a saucy little moment of beauty. Drifted in and out in possession but seemed comfortable in a complex role.

2. Yan Valery - 7

His nudge to set up Windass' assist was a saucy little moment of beauty. Drifted in and out in possession but seemed comfortable in a complex role.

Strength and anticipation earned him a goal. We saw plenty of defenders making their way into the box - nice to see. Some really eye-catching moments of quality defending in there, too. Assured.

3. Di'Shon Bernard - 8

Strength and anticipation earned him a goal. We saw plenty of defenders making their way into the box - nice to see. Some really eye-catching moments of quality defending in there, too. Assured.

We'll not stray into Rolls Royce territory just yet but at the very least he's a classic Jag; slick and measured. A vital player on the day.

4. Max Lowe - 7

We'll not stray into Rolls Royce territory just yet but at the very least he's a classic Jag; slick and measured. A vital player on the day.

