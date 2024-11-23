Big chances fell to Josh Windass, Ike Ugbo and Callum Paterson among others - an xG of 2.27 a fair reflection of the performance despite an increasingly frustrating inability to make it count.
Di’Shon Bernard finished off a fine move that went through Yan Valery and Windass, who was lively throughout, while Barry Bannan offered moments of class from midfield. Ultimately, Cardiff appeared happy with a point in the second half and weathered a late Wednesday storm.
Here are our ratings from a topsy-turvy game at S6.
1. James Beadle - 8
Made an excellent save after the 20-minute mark, sprawling to his right, made another from a free-kick - and then made a good save late on to preserve the draw. Stepped up in important moments. | UGC
2. Yan Valery - 7
His nudge to set up Windass' assist was a saucy little moment of beauty. Drifted in and out in possession but seemed comfortable in a complex role. | UGC
3. Di'Shon Bernard - 8
Strength and anticipation earned him a goal. We saw plenty of defenders making their way into the box - nice to see. Some really eye-catching moments of quality defending in there, too. Assured. | UGC
4. Max Lowe - 7
We'll not stray into Rolls Royce territory just yet but at the very least he's a classic Jag; slick and measured. A vital player on the day. | UGC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.