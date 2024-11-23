Why forgotten Sheffield Wednesday man narrowly missed out on Owls return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nathaniel Chalobah very nearly made his way back into Sheffield Wednesday’s matchday squad on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chalobah hasn’t played for the Owls since the Carabao Cup game against Grimsby Town earlier in the season, but was recently back out on the field for U21s as he continued his comeback from injury, and Danny Röhl said that he almost made it into the side that faced Cardiff City.

The former West Bromwich Albion man as well as Michael Ihiekwe have both been back in training recently after injury lay-offs, and Röhl says that they’re now nearing a return to action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the game, the Owls boss explained, “It was a good week for both of them, Nath was also close to being in the squad today. In training yesterday Svante got a knock that made it not clear if he’d be ready for the bench, so I brought Nath as well.

"They need a little of training, they’ve been out for a long time, and that’s what I have to do now. The games will come and we need everyone - they have to be ready.”

Wednesday are back in action against Hull City on Tuesday night as they try to get three big points on the board, and it may be that both Chalobah and Ihiekwe are able to force his way into the manager’s plans in their bid to get back onto the pitch in Owls colours.