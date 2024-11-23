Danny Röhl 'not happy' with Sheffield Wednesday after Cardiff City frustration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Röhl expressed his frustration with another missed opportunity for his Sheffield Wednesday side - who let big moments slip from their grasp in a 1-1 home draw with Cardiff City.

Wednesday had the better of the play across the 90 minutes but again fell foul of the killer passages of play, missing chances and failing to close out the away side as Ollie Tanner opened the scoring against the run of play in the 34th minute.

Di’Shon Bernard wrestled home an equaliser in double-quick time two minutes later, finishing a slick move that passed through Yan Valery and a lively Josh Windass. Windass had a keen early chance and there were further opportunities for Ike Ugbo, Djeidi Gassama and Callum Paterson as the Owls landed just three of their 16 shots on target - though a committed Cardiff defensive showing saw eight shots blocked.

James Beadle made important saves between the sticks and there were bright individual performances on the day, but ultimately Wednesday repeated the headache of not turning a positive performance between the boxes into a three-point haul.

Speaking after the match, Röhl made no secret of his passion towards two dropped points - and made reference to words he has repeated in recent media engagements with regard to the side making the most of purple patches in-game.

“Of course I am not happy,” Röhl said. “From my side again the performance, we tried everything to win this game, we had more chances, ball possession, ball-winning situations, set pieces. All the things you need to win games. It’s small details, you concede a goal, it was not necessary in this situation. You had to drop, it was not necessary to take it forward. When it happens we can close the centre.

“All in all, we cannot create more chances. This is what I said on Thursday. All the games are very tight in this moment, we always have the chances to win games. We have to work on it and try again and again, this is a small step, a draw. It is not a big step with a win. I am reminded of my sentence, that for a lot of games we are always in the right direction and we must take this.”