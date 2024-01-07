Goals, gloves and goodbyes - A Sheffield Wednesday recap after crazy FA Cup win

It was quite the night for Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup on Saturday as they saw off Cardiff City.

There were goals galore for the Owls in a 4-0 victory that booked their spot in the fourth round of the competition, but it was by no means the only action of the night as Cameron Dawson saved two penalties and the Bluebirds missed other chances to get back into a game that even Danny Röhl admitted wasn't as cut and dry as the scoreline suggested.

You can see all of the highlights in the video at the top of the page, and below are the thoughts of the Owls boss as well as penalty hero, Dawson, for you to check out as they looked back on a fine night's work at Hillsborough:

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also a fond farewell at the end of the game as Dr. Richard Higgins said goodbye to friends and colleagues at the club after almost 30 years of service, he was praised by Röhl for his efforts since his arrival and everyone at S6 knows the work that he has put in over the years.

Now that you've listened to the manager and Dawson you may want to see what our Owls writers had to say (or maybe not), so if you would then you can check that out below:

And for all the other fallout from the evening including absences, opposition and a bit of transfer goss, we've got you covered right here:

Advertisement Hide Ad