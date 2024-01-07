News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Goals, gloves and goodbyes - A Sheffield Wednesday recap after crazy FA Cup win

It was quite the night for Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup on Saturday as they saw off Cardiff City.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 7th Jan 2024, 15:05 GMT

There were goals galore for the Owls in a 4-0 victory that booked their spot in the fourth round of the competition, but it was by no means the only action of the night as Cameron Dawson saved two penalties and the Bluebirds missed other chances to get back into a game that even Danny Röhl admitted wasn't as cut and dry as the scoreline suggested.

You can see all of the highlights in the video at the top of the page, and below are the thoughts of the Owls boss as well as penalty hero, Dawson, for you to check out as they looked back on a fine night's work at Hillsborough:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was also a fond farewell at the end of the game as Dr. Richard Higgins said goodbye to friends and colleagues at the club after almost 30 years of service, he was praised by Röhl for his efforts since his arrival and everyone at S6 knows the work that he has put in over the years.

Now that you've listened to the manager and Dawson you may want to see what our Owls writers had to say (or maybe not), so if you would then you can check that out below:

And for all the other fallout from the evening including absences, opposition and a bit of transfer goss, we've got you covered right here:

Wednesday man hospitalised as Owls coach suffers ‘knockout’ illness

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Key Wednesday figure leaves Owls after huge Hillsborough stint

Cardiff man resists Wednesday scoreline and praises one Owls player

Admission that Wednesday man could leave after Röhl quizzed on loanee

Honest Röhl makes frank admission on chaotic Owls win over Cardiff

Related topics:FA Cup