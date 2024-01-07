Sheffield Wednesday man hospitalised as Owls' ex-Arsenal coach suffers ‘knockout’ illness
Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper coach, Sal Bibbo, is on the mend after a serious out of illness recently.
Some fans noted that the former Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion man had not been on the bench for the Owls recently, with academy goalkeeper coach, Nicky Weaver, taking his place alongside Danny Röhl and his technical team.
Plenty of questions were asked regarding his whereabouts having joined Wednesday in November, however the good news is that he is expected back training at Middlewood Road next week following his recovery. It would appear, however, that his situation was quite serious.
“He was very ill, and for some days was in the hospital,” Röhl explained. “It was not good, he was ill before the Preston game and took his energy into that one but it was a knockout for him. It was not easy because he loves his job, but I’m always in contact with him.
“We had Nicky as backup, he was also here before Sal arrived, and I think this showed our group and I spoke before how we needed everybody… There’s a good connection, a good energy on the pitch, and off the pitch too.
“Sal is ok now, he’ll be back at training next Tuesday and I’m happy about that, but in life it’s more important to get well soon than be here.”
Wednesday are next in action against Southampton next weekend, and the hope is that Bibbo will be back on the bench by the time that game rolls around.