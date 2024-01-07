Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper coach, Sal Bibbo, is on the mend after a serious out of illness recently.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Some fans noted that the former Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion man had not been on the bench for the Owls recently, with academy goalkeeper coach, Nicky Weaver, taking his place alongside Danny Röhl and his technical team.

Plenty of questions were asked regarding his whereabouts having joined Wednesday in November, however the good news is that he is expected back training at Middlewood Road next week following his recovery. It would appear, however, that his situation was quite serious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He was very ill, and for some days was in the hospital,” Röhl explained. “It was not good, he was ill before the Preston game and took his energy into that one but it was a knockout for him. It was not easy because he loves his job, but I’m always in contact with him.

“We had Nicky as backup, he was also here before Sal arrived, and I think this showed our group and I spoke before how we needed everybody… There’s a good connection, a good energy on the pitch, and off the pitch too.

“Sal is ok now, he’ll be back at training next Tuesday and I’m happy about that, but in life it’s more important to get well soon than be here.”